INDIANAPOLIS — An Afghan evacuee enlisted in the Indiana National Guard on Thursday.

Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi — one of about 7,000 Afghan evacuees who came through Camp Atterbury as part of Operation Allies Welcome — recited the oath of enlistment and signed his paperwork during a ceremony at the Indianapolis Military Entry Processing Station, the Indiana National Guard said in a release.

“I’m very excited, and I am blessed with all these opportunities,” said Ahmadi of joining the National Guard. “I’m grateful.”

Ahmadi, who has a bachelor’s degree in English literature, will join the Guard as specialist. He previously used his mastery of the English language in Afghanistan supporting U.S. forces as a translator and interpreter starting in 2010. By 2018 Ahmadi said he was lead interpreter helping the State Department at the U.S. embassy. He said he helped commanders and Guardsmen find trustworthy people and then vetted them to ensure troop safety. In all he assisted 900 people at two bases in Kabul, Afghanistan. Indiana National Guard

The Indiana National Guard said Ahmadi will head to Fort Jackson, South Carolina later this year for basic training and then onto advanced training to become a financial management technician so that he can join the 177th Financial Management Support Detachment.

“I have an interest in keeping records and financial records,” said Ahmadi. “At the end of the day, if there’s a need I have to be a soldier.”