AAA providing 20% premium refund to policyholders in 12 states, including northern Indiana

DEARBORN, Mich. (WANE) — AAA on Friday announced that members and customers will receive premium refunds totaling $60 million.

The premium refunds apply to ACG customers in 12 states including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, South Carolina, most of Illinois, Minnesota and northern Indiana.

This means that every policy holder with auto insurance in effect as of April 30, 2020 will receive a 20% policy refund applied to two months of premium, for April and May. The Auto Club Group said it is offering this refund to help policy holders who are driving less miles because of widespread shelter-in-place orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Refunds will be processed as soon as approval is received from individual state departments of insurance.

“For over 115 years, AAA has provided peace of mind to our members and customers, wherever and whenever they need it on life’s journey,” said Joseph J. Richardson, Jr., President and CEO of AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We recognize that in these unprecedented times, many are facing financial hardships and uncertainty, and we are committed now more than ever to helping our members, customers and our communities recover.”

Insurance customers do not need to take any action to receive their refund. They can expect to receive their refund by May 31, 20202, pending approval from state insurance departments.