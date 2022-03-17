INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The coronavirus continues to weaken in Indiana.

All but 14 Indiana counties are now blue in the Indiana Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 community spread map, released Wednesday. A week ago, 36 counties were still yellow.

Blue is the best marker for community spread, followed by yellow, orange and red.

Indiana’s COVID-19 community spread map is shown as of March 14, 2022.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 2.7 percent, down from 3.4 percent last week.

For more on COVID-19 in Indiana, visit the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard.