8 year old injured in dirt bike accident

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — An 8-year-old child was hurt after losing control and falling off a dirt bike in Bargersville, Indiana.

Indiana Conservation Officers were called to investigate the accident that happened on private property near the 6000 block of 375 North in Johnson County. It was around 4:20 p.m.

As a result of the fall, the juvenile sustained a broken leg and was transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis for treatment.

Investigating officer ICO Nick Wilson indicated the juvenile was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Indiana Conversation Officers are still investigating the incident.