8 arrested in Terre Haute; 300 march peacefully in Carmel

A women leads a chant as protesters took a knee at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, June 1, 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Terre Haute arrested eight people overnight amid a protest in the western Indiana city over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of African Americans.

The Tribune-Star reports an 18-year-old man faces a charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury after he allegedly threw a water bottle that struck a woman during the Monday evening protest. Seven others were arrested on charges of obstruction of traffic. In Indianapolis, police walked with a crowd of protesters that had marched to the Indiana governor’s residence on the north side. In the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel, city officials say approximately 300 protesters marched peacefully for three hours.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.