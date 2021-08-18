73 Indiana farms receive historic homestead award at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – At the Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 73 family farms with a Hoosier Homestead Award, recognizing their family’s longstanding commitment to Indiana agriculture.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and either consist of 20 acres or more or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

“Agriculture has always been and continues to be a vital and thriving industry in our state,” Crouch said. “I always look forward to honoring these Hoosier Homestead Award recipients on their family’s commitment to their farm, community and heritage.”

Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm:

Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership

Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership

Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership

Since the program’s inception in 1976, nearly 6000 families have received the award, the department said. A Hoosier Homestead farm is usually easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.

“Each of these Hoosier Homestead farms have such a unique and important story behind them,” Kettler said. “Managing and operating a farm is no simple task, and I commend each of the families that receive this award for their dedication and devotion to agriculture.”

The following list includes the August 2021 Hoosier Homestead Award recipients: