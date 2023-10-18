NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police determined Wednesday morning’s foggy conditions were a factor leading to a crash that killed a 70-year-old pedestrian in southern Indiana.

State police at the scene of a crash investigation in New Albany in which a woman was hit and killed (Indiana State Police)

The New Albany Police Department initially responded to a crash around 7:30 a.m. on Charlestown Road near the intersection with Klerner Lane. Local and state police officers at the scene determined a car hit a pedestrian, who was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead at the hospital around 8 a.m., according to a release from ISP.

The 70-year-old woman was identified as Barbara Tucker from New Albany.

State police noted in the release the scene was dark and shrouded in fog- significantly reducing visibility at the time of the crash- and speed was not a factor. Investigators also determined the crash happened “well outside of the nearest marked pedestrian crossing,” according to the release.

After interviewing witnesses and viewing footage that captured the crash, along with other standard crash investigation techniques, police determined the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox did not see the woman due to the low light conditions and fog, according to the release, and no charges are expected in the investigation.