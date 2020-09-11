7 reported injured in explosion of northwest Indiana house

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — An explosion at a northwest Indiana home has left seven people injured, including a 3-year-old child.

Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig says firefighters found people trapped inside the home Thursday, and a large fire at the rear of the building. The 3-year-old was trapped inside the home and later freed from the debris. Craig says during the rescue of the child, a female also trapped inside the home and freed. Craig says the victims were taken to various hospitals. Details about the victims and the extent of their injuries weren’t immediately given by authorities. The Indiana State Fire Marshall is assisting local officials in an effort to determine the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.