7 months later, Indiana governor to hold inaugural gala

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is getting around to holding an inauguration gala, seven months after beginning his second term in office.

Postponed all this time due to COVID-19, the “boots and black tie” inaugural ball will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis.

A concert featuring country music stars Big & Rich will be held two days earlier at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis as part of the inauguration events for Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

The Republican governor’s campaign staff announced the events last week.