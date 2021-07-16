6-State Trooper Project to target move over/slow down law violations

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana State Police announced it will be joining forces this week with Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia State Police agencies, for what is known as the Six-State Trooper Project. During this collective effort, troopers across Indiana will be taking to the highways July 18-24 targeting drivers violating Indiana’s Move Over / Slow Down law.

During this period, the department said motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers on the roadsides conducting traffic stops. Drivers are encouraged to not drive distracted, be increasingly aware of the need to move over or slow down as required by state law, and give troopers room to work safely.

In 1999, Indiana was the first state in the nation to pass a law requiring motorists to move to an adjacent traffic lane or reduce speed by 10 mph below the posted speed limit if unable to change lanes safely, when driving by a stationary police, fire or ambulance emergency vehicle stopped along the side of the road.

Over the years since, the department said Indiana’s law has expanded to include stationary recovery, utility service, solid waste haulers, road and street highway maintenance vehicles, as well as stationary survey or construction vehicles when displaying alternately flashing amber lights.

“Part of our mission as Indiana State Troopers is to ensure public safety on all Indiana roadways. The goal of these patrols is to educate motorists, generate voluntary compliance of Indiana traffic laws and protect our fellow emergency responders who work alongside Indiana roadways,” said Lieutenant Josh Watson, State Police Indianapolis District Commander.

Motorists that observe reckless driving behavior, suspected impaired driving or suspected criminal activity are always encouraged to call 911 when it’s safe to do so.