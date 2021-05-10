6-month-old boy dies, 2-year-old sister and mother hospitalized after semi rear-ends vehicle causing chain reaction in Peru

PERU, Ind. (WANE) – A six-month-old boy is dead and his two-year-old sister and mother are in the hospital after a semi rear-ends their vehicle which causes a chain reaction Monday.

At approximately 3:58 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Peru Police Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at C.R. 100 North.

The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police Sergeant Rick Brown reports that Christine Wells, 75, of Rochester, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on U.S. 31 and stopped or slowing for a red light at C.R. 100 North. Sarah Wallace, 32, of South Bend, was driving a Toyota Corolla northbound on U.S. 31 and was stopped or slowing for a red light at C.R. 100 North behind the Chevrolet.

Andrew King, 35, of Rochester, was driving a Volvo semi, pulling an empty enclosed semi-trailer, northbound on U.S. 31 approaching the red light at C.R. 100 North, however, the semi did not stop for the red light and rear-ended the Toyota, pushing it into the Chevrolet.

Six-month-old Leo Wallace was in the back seat of the Toyota at the time of the crash, officers report.

Two-year-old Cecilia Wallace was also in the backseat of the Toyota at the time of the crash, officers report. She was flown from the crash scene to an Indianapolis hospital. She sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officers report that Sarah Wallace was also flown from the crash scene to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious injuries.

Neither King nor Wells was injured.

Officers report that Cecilia and Leo are Sarah Wallace’s children. They were both properly secured with child safety seats, but the crash impact was too severe to prevent their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. After the investigation concludes, a report will be forwarded to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Brown was assisted at the crash scene by the Peru Police Department, the Peru Fire Department, Miami County Emergency Management, ISP Lieutenant TJ Zeiser, Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez, Senior Trooper Todd Trottier, Trooper Mario Cruz, Trooper Andrew Baldwin, Trooper David Kewish, Trooper Dakota Anderson, Samaritan Medical Helicopter, Lutheran Medical Helicopter, Dukes’ Hospital EMS, Fulton County EMS and ISP Detective Josh Rozzi