$6 million project planned at President Harrison home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A $6 million upgrade is starting at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis that leaders say is aimed at increasing its visibility and connections with the surrounding neighborhood.

The project’s plans include a new plaza and outdoor commons area for visitors to the home of the only Indiana resident elected president of the United States.

New signs will be installed to highlight the site to those driving through the Old Northside. Interior work on the house built in 1874-75 will include updated display cases and a new research library on the third floor.