5th graders invited to submit art for 2022 Indiana Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) is inviting fifth graders to submit a poster for the 2022 Indiana Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. ISP said this day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue efforts to reunite missing children with their families and allows agencies to honor those who are dedicated to the cause.

Indiana’s winner of the contest will receive a national award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice and their poster will be selected to go to the national judging competition. The national winner, their parents, teacher and state manager will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Missing Children’s Day ceremony.

Contest rules:

There is no limit on the number of posters a school can submit.

Only one poster per student is allowed for submission.

Students who submit posters MUST be in the fifth grade.

Artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” This phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

The theme may be depicted in the artwork through one or a combination of illustrations and can be created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, spray paint, crayons and pastels. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8 ½ X 14 inches.

The poster must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the poster and a brief biography of the artist.

All poster contest rules can be found here.

All submissions from participating organizations must received by Feb. 26, 2022 at the following address:

To learn more about the National Missing Children’s Day Poster contest, click here.