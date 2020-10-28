53 Indiana counties labeled higher-risk for COVID-19 spread

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday again increased the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread.

Fifty-three of Indiana’s 92 counties were placed in orange or red levels under the agency’s color-coded weekly tracking map update, while 40 counties were at those levels last week.

While two fewer counties are listed under the red level, the most severe, compared to last week, more than half of the counties across the state are designated as higher-risk — the most since the state implemented the rating system in September.

The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.

Here are the updated numbers:

🔹 Total positive cases: 169,112

🔹 Total deaths: 3,991

🔹 Tests administered: 2,783,748

Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/oyUygMiM5F — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) October 28, 2020

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb was scheduled to take part in a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic. You can watch it LIVE on wane.com.

