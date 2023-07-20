INDIANAPOLIS — This fiscal year, $50 million dollars is going towards mental health care across Indiana as part of the state’s new budget.

According to the Division of Mental Health and Addiction, that money can only be used for two things: either strengthening current crisis response systems or building a new community-based model for providing behavioral health care. With federal and state funding, the goal is to have a comprehensive system in place by 2027.

“I think it’s a good start, and it’s a step in the right direction,” said Darius Brannon, the inpatient clinical director for Recovery Centers of America – Indianapolis.

Brannon was a police officer for roughly 14 years. He said he’s glad the state is working to help those who may need mental health services instead of jail time—helping what he called an overburdened criminal justice system.

“Recent studies have shown that overwhelmingly, people that’s incarcerated, you know, have some form of substance use disorder, and along with those substance use disorder, the core term mental health disorders,” Brannon said.

Division of Mental Health & Addiction Jay Chaudhary said part of the $100 million allocated to the state’s mental health crisis system over the next two years will go towards the 988 crisis line, mobile crisis response units, and care centers.

“We want to make sure we’re putting money where we can sort of prove that there are gaps, because, you know, we don’t want to be redundant or put money in the wrong places,” Chaudhary said.

The funds will also help some providers transition to a new model of care. That model would give providers more financial flexibility to meet specific community needs. Chaudhary said eight states participated in a pilot version of the program starting in 2014.

“It’s reduced encounters with law enforcement where it’s been tried, it’s increased access to care, it’s increased workforce,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary said his division is currently working out how to divvy up the funds along with millions of dollars in federal grant money.

“We know that what works in a rural area is not necessarily what’s needed in a population center for example, and so that’s probably going to be phase 2 of that conversation is where are there some significant gaps,” Chaudhary said

Chaudhary said his division is also working on an assessment of its current system, and that results are expected sometime this fall.