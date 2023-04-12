INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – An unclaimed $50,000 Powerball ticket will expire in less than a month, Hoosier Lottery said Wednesday.

The winning ticket, which matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball, is set to expire May 1. The ticket was purchased at Circle H Food Mart at 2912 Lincoln Ave. in Evansville for the Oct. 31, 2022, drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Oct. 31, 2022, are: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 1 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

Hoosier Lottery said the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.