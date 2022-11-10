WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing.

Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The winning Powerball numbers for November 9 are 7-14-24-30-56 with the Powerball of 7. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The Hoosier Lottery says ticket holders should make sure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.