INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 bought in northwest Indiana for an April 18, 2022 is set to expire.

The ticket was bought at a Pilot travel center in Lake Station for the April 18, 2022 drawing.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on October 17, 2022 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. An extension of two days is being provided to the ticket holder because the Prize Payment office is not open on Saturday or Sunday.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, April 18 are: 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18.



