DEMOTTE, Ind. (WANE) A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a truck stop in northwest Indiana. The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at the Love’s Travel Stop on State Road 10 in DeMotte, which is located in Jasper County.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 11, are: 1-12-14-24-57 with the Powerball of 7.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Nov. 13, is an estimated $235 million.