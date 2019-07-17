5-year-old dead, 3-year-old critically injured after falling into pond

JAMESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 5-year-old girl is dead and a 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling into a pond in Boone County Wednesday afternoon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened in the 11000 block of West County Road 500 South just before noon.

Authorities were called to the area after two children fell into a pond and were found not breathing.

The 5-year-old girl was taken to Granville Wells Elementary to wait for a St. Vincent Hospital Stat Flight helicopter. She died from her injuries.

The 3-year-old girl was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and she is considered to be in critical condition.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Department of Child Services are investigating the drowning along with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the girls have not been released.