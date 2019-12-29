5-year-old boy dies after dirt bike crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) — A Columbus family is mourning the loss of a 5-year-old boy who died after crashing a dirt bike Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

At around 2:20 p.m., first responders were called to an area near the 12000 block of West 525 South in regards to a dirt bike accident. The property is owned by the boy’s family, DNR said.

According to a release, the preliminary investigation shows that the boy was operating a KTM 50 cc dirt bike. While trying to go up an incline, the boy lost control and struck a tree.

Family rendered aid to the boy at the scene and took him to the Southwest Fire Department in Ogilville for medical assistance.

The boy was unresponsive and was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital by life line, where he died.

DNR said the boy was wearing a helmet and other safety equipment at the time of the accident.