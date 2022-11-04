INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers found five stolen vehicles while training.

Indiana DNR says last week, while completing sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street, officers discovered what appeared to be multiple automobiles under the water. Officials say in all, five vehicles were located and marked for search and removal.

Indiana DNR says Thursday, members of the Indiana Conservation Officers Dive Team were able to search and remove the vehicles from the river. Officials say after removal, it was confirmed all five vehicles were reported stolen dating back to 2008.

Officials say the vehicles were located as far as 40 yards from shore in a stretch where the river reached depths of 12 feet.