$5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WANE) – A lucky person matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s estimated $5 million Hoosier Lotto® jackpot drawing.
The winning $5 million ticket was purchased at Casey’s convenience store located at 3048 N Morton St. in Franklin. The winning Hoosier Lotto numbers for Saturday, October 30 are: 1-23-28-29-31-42.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Twenty-two Hoosier Lotto drawings occurred since the last jackpot win back on Saturday, August 14, 2021. That jackpot was $15.8 million, and was won by a Plainfield man who purchased the ticket in Fort Wayne.
Hoosier Lotto jackpot odds are 1 in 9,366,819. Overall Odds are 1 in 6.
