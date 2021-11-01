$5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Franklin

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) -- October 2021 will be remembered for the summer air that just wouldn't let go. Fort Wayne was off to a well above average start to the month of October and didn't experience a day below average until October 22nd. A typical October averages two 80° days, this year Fort Wayne had 5!

With 24 days above average throughout the month, the warm highs and very mild nights combined give us an average temperature of 59.3°. This will go down as the 7th warmest all-time, slotting in right behind the October of 2007, as 1963 is in the top spot with an average temperature of 61.7°.