(WANE) — Five Indiana natural landmarks made a recent list of the top 250 most popular natural landmarks across the country.

A list from Aqua Expeditions had the Indiana Sand Dunes National Park as the most popular Indiana natural landmark, placing 135th on the list.

Indiana’s other four landmarks to make the list include:

Mounds State Park – 136th

Hoosier National Forest – 137th

Spring Mill State Park – 156th

Paoli Peaks – 240th

The Great Smokey Mountains National Park in Tennessee topped this list, while Niagara Falls, Missouri’s Elephant Rocks, Yellowstone National Park and the Redwood National and State Parks rounded out the top five.