PENDLETON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say five people were taken to local hospitals after they were injured in an electrical fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says responders with the Pendleton Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Correction were dispatched to the prison for the fire Tuesday afternoon and contained the blaze.

He says he was told there were some injuries from electrical shock and smoke.

A Doc spokeswoman says none of the five hurt are prison inmates.

The cause of the fire isn’t clear.

The maximum security prison built in 1923 can incarcerate up to 1,800 men.