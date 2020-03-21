5 dead, 1 missing after vehicles swept off Indiana road

LAUREL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say five people were killed and one other is believed missing after floodwaters swept two vehicles off a southeastern Indiana roadway.
Capt. Jet Quillen of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the vehicles were located after Franklin County 911 received a call from a witness about 5 a.m. Friday who reported seeing headlights off a roadway near the town of Laurel and hearing calls for help.
He says responding authorities discovered a bridge over Sanes Creek had been partially washed away.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
