4 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, state now has 10 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials say four more people in Indiana have been sickened by the coronavirus, boosting the state’s tally to 10 cases, with three of the new cases in the same suburban Indianapolis county.

The state Department of Health said Wednesday that Johnson County, just south of Indianapolis, has three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — and north-central Indiana’s Howard County has one.

Wednesday’s update by the state agency shows that seven Indiana counties now have patients with COVID-19, with Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Marion and Noble counties being the other counties reporting cases.

