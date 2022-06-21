ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) – Four massage parlors in St. Joseph County are suspected of human trafficking, sexual solicitation, and tax fraud.

The businesses under investigation are Top Oriental Massage, Best Chinese Massage and The Relax Place-o in South Bend, and Best Oriental Massage in Granger.

Sheriff William Bill Redman said the St. Joseph County Police Department has been looking into the accusations for quite some time. So far, police have seized thousands of pages of financial records, and more than $88,000 dollars in cash from the businesses and the owner’s home on Buckhorn Drive in South Bend.

Reportedly, multiple women were living inside each of the massage parlors. Investigators interviewed 9 customers, 12 employees- who are also considered victims- and the managers and owners.

“If you see something, say something, and that’s exactly what happened here,” Redman said. “There were some concerns about the businesses, what they were doing inside those walls of those businesses and it was brought to our attention, and we began to investigate.”

St. Joseph County is working with multiple agencies across Indiana, including the Indiana State Police and IRS. No arrests were made as of Tuesday.