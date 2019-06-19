4 INDOT workers hospitalized, 2 others airlifted in I-70 crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Four Indiana Department of Transportation workers were hurt after their truck was hit on I-70 in Putnam County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, the INDOT truck was stopped on the shoulder with its lights on while the workers were performing road maintenance in the area. Just before 3:00 p.m., another pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Aaron Cass of Bowling Green was going west on I-70 when it drifted out of the driving lane and onto the shoulder. Police say he was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the back of the INDOT truck causing it to roll on its top.

Photo: Indiana State Police

One INDOT worker inside was transported to an Indianapolis hospital and three others were taken to one in Terre Haute. Police say none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Cass and a passenger in his truck were airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. Cass received a citation for Unsafe Law Movement following the accident.