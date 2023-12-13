JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway in southern Indiana after the bodies of four people were found inside a burning home Tuesday afternoon according to Indiana State Police.

First responders were sent to the home shortly after 4 p.m. on reports of a fire and when they went inside they discovered the bodies. Despite life saving measures, all four were pronounced dead at the scene. After the fire was completely out, investigators were called in.

The identities and cause of death have not yet been released. Investigators also haven’t revealed if they know what caused the fire.

The Indiana State Police is working with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, and Jefferson County Coroner’s Office in the investigation.