4 arrested after Fentanyl found during traffic stop

MORGAN CO., Ind. (WANE) - Four people were arrested in Morgan County after fentynal was discovered during a traffic stop.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper saw a pickup truck following too close behind and traveling at a reduced speed in the left lane on I-70.

The driver, 29-year Christian Paz Recarte from Los Angeles, had three passengers in the truck. During the traffic stop, the the trooper became suspicious and called for a K-9 unit. The dog did alert to the smell of illegal drugs.

During the search, a trooper found 6 killograms of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $450,000. The drugs were coming from California and were on their way to Ohio.

Recarte, along with his three passengers, Hugo Rosales Moreno, 45, Katherine Navarro, 22, and Kelin Morales Martinez , 29 were all arrested on possessing and dealing narcotics charges.