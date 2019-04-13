Indiana

4 arrested after Fentanyl found during traffic stop

By:

Posted: Apr 12, 2019 08:46 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2019 08:46 PM EDT

MORGAN CO., Ind. (WANE) - Four people were arrested in Morgan County after fentynal was discovered during a traffic stop.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper saw a pickup truck following too close behind and traveling at a reduced speed in the left lane on I-70. 

The driver, 29-year Christian Paz Recarte from Los Angeles, had three passengers in the truck. During the traffic stop, the the trooper became suspicious and called for a K-9 unit. The dog did alert to the smell of illegal drugs. 

During the search, a trooper found 6 killograms of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $450,000. The drugs were coming from California and were on their way to Ohio.

Recarte, along with his three passengers, Hugo Rosales Moreno, 45, Katherine Navarro, 22, and Kelin Morales Martinez , 29 were all arrested on possessing and dealing narcotics charges. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local