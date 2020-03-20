3rd Indiana resident dies of coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A Marion County resident has succumbed to COVID-19, the third coronavirus death in Indiana since the outbreak began.

The Indiana State Department of Health late afternoon Friday announced the death. The patient was an adult resident of Marion County over age 60 who had been hospitalized, the department said.

“Losing a loved one is devastating, and it’s troubling to see the toll that COVID-19 is taking on elderly residents here in Indiana and across the country,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “I implore Hoosiers to continue to stay home if they’re sick and practice social distancing so that we can halt the spread of this virus and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

All told, Indiana has 79 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 23 new cases reported Friday. All but one are adults, the state said.

Allen County has four cases itself.