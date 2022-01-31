$3M donation helps fund Purdue-NW economic development lab

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A $3 million donation to Purdue University Northwest will be used to develop an “impact lab” that’s expected to contribute to economic development in the region.

The school says the lab will be a place for entrepreneurship, innovation and education collaboration.

Alumnus David Roberts and his wife Susan Roberts made the donation. It matches $5 million from the recent $50 million awarded to Northwest Indiana by the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Purdue is evaluating potential sites near the Hammond campus for the lab.

Chancellor Thomas Keon says he is hopeful the lab will open by the end of 2022