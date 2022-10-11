INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three workers whose scaffold became stuck outside the 19th floor of a downtown Indianapolis high-rise as they were repairing windows were rescued hours later by firefighters, officials said.

The three window glaziers — two 52-year-olds and a 47-year-old — became stuck about 8 p.m. EDT Monday when a steel cable they were using to raise and lower a 300-pound (136-kilogram) window slipped off a pulley outside the 36-story Regions Tower.

After the men tried unsuccessfully for two hours to get the cable back onto the pulley, they called the Indianapolis Fire Department for help about 10 p.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters spent two hours setting up a high-angle rope system from the building’s roof area to help the workers secure the window and lower it and the scaffold. The teams were eventually able to raise the window enough to release the tension on the cable and place it back over the pulley just before midnight, officials said.

The scaffold and the workers were lowered to the building’s 5th-floor deck about 12:10 a.m. EDT Tuesday. The men, whose workday began at 7 a.m. Monday, were checked out by medical personnel and found to be in good shape.