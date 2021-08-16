3 semis, 1 RV involved in crash on Howe toll road, blocking traffic near construction

HOWE, Ind. (WANE) — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post responded to a crash involving three semi-tractor/trailers and one RV Sunday in Howe.

Around 5:30 p.m., a multi-vehicle personal injury crash on the I-80 Toll Road at the 118.4 mile marker added to existing traffic near construction zone, blocking eastbound lanes.

The rear most truck driver was initially reported as being trapped in his vehicle. Several people who witnessed the crash and the other involved drivers were found assisting the semi driver, getting him out and administering first aid. Trooper Zach McKenzie was able to apply a tourniquet to the severely injured driver’s leg to prevent further loss of blood.

The driver of the rear most semi-tractor, 37-year-old Wisconsin resident Parminder Singh Tangar, was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in serious condition in a Parkview Samaritan helicopter. The driver of the middle semi-tractor, 28-year-old Idaho resident Mohammed Mustafa Ghaleb, was transported with non-life threatening injuries to Parkview Lagrange Hospital for medical evaluation.

The driver of the lead semi-tractor and the driver and passenger of the RV were uninjured.

All three truck drivers consented to blood draws as required by law for serious injury crashes, even though drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors.

According to Trooper McKenzie’s preliminary investigation, the crash was the result of the third and rear-most semi-tractors failing to stop as they approached a traffic back-up due to construction at the 121 mile marker. The initial impact from the rear semi-tractor into the third semi-tractor trailer caused a chain reaction impact with the other vehicles involved.

The crash is still under investigation.

Trooper McKenzie was assisted at the scene by several ISP Toll Road troopers, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Howe Fire Department, Parkview LaGrange EMS personnel, Parkview Samaritan flight crews, and Grates Wrecker service.