3 scholarship and stipend opportunities for minority and high-need field student teachers

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has announced three scholarship and stipend opportunities for student teachers that are now open for the 2020-2021 school year.

This funding is available for Black and Hispanic students, as well as those who plan to teach in high-need fields such as math, science or Special Education.

One scholarship is available for minority teaching students:

The William A. Crawford Minority Teacher Scholarship is open to minority students (which is defined as Black or Hispanic individuals) who intend to pursue, or are currently pursuing, an area of study that would allow them to teach in an accredited Indiana school. Eligible students may receive up to $4,000 annually with this scholarship. The application deadline for the scholarship is Aug. 31, 2020.

Two stipends are available for student teachers:

The Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Stipend for Minorities is available for minority students (which is defined as Black or Hispanic individuals) who plan to participate in student teaching or a school administration internship as part of their degree requirements during the semester they receive the stipend. The application deadline for this stipend is Sept. 30, 2020.

The Student Teaching Stipend for High-Need Fields is available for students who plan to teach either Special Education (any grade), middle school math, middle school science, high school math or high school science. The application deadline for this stipend is Sept. 30, 2020.

“Students who receive the scholarship/stipends agree to apply for teaching positions in Indiana and, if hired, teach in the state for at least three years,” according to the press release.

Currently, 5.5% of educators in Indiana are Black or Hispanic. Only 11% of student teachers who are enrolled in Educator Preparation Programs are underrepresented minorities. The Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education hopes to help change this statistic.

“Studies show underrepresented students do better academically when they have the opportunity to learn from a teacher of color at some point in their educational careers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We must encourage more students of color to view teaching as a professional option for their lives. That is vital to our work of attracting more quality teachers to better serve Hoosier students.”

To apply, students are asked to apply through through ScholarTrack. To view a full listing of eligibility requirements, visit www.che.in.gov. For instructions on how to apply, visit learnmoreindiana.org/futureteacher or call the Commission’s Financial Aid Support Center at 888-528-4719 for assistance.