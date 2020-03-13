3 Muncie officers indicted in federal excessive force cases

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Three Muncie police officers have been charged in connection with the use of excessive force during arrests and attempts to cover it up.

The Justice Department says Friday that 34-year-old Joseph Winkle, 30-year-old Jeremy Gibson and 50-year-old Joseph Krejsa were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Indianapolis. Winkle and Gibson are officers. Krejsa is a sergeant.

Winkle is charged with depriving four people of their rights to be free from excessive force and writing false reports. Gibson is charged with depriving a man of his right to be free from excessive force. Krejsa is charged with two counts of writing false reports.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.