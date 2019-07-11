3 locomotives catch fire at CSX Avon Railyard

Firefighters were sent about 8:40 p.m. July 10, 2019, to the CSX Avon Railyard south of U.S. 36 between Dan Jones Road and Ronald Reagan Parkway. (Photo Provided/Wayne Township Fire Department)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) – Three locomotives caught fire Wednesday night after two struck a stationary rail car and ruptured their fuel tanks, the local fire department said.

Firefighters were sent about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the CSX Avon Railyard south of U.S. 36 between Dan Jones Road and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Lots of black smoke was visible from the scene, which is in the center of the rail yard.

Lt. Jerry Bessler with the Washington Township Avon Fire Department said no injuries were reported. No roads were closed as a result of the fire, and no evacuations happened, he said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., crews had gotten the fire under control but were working to contain fuel continuing to leak from the locomotives.

CSX did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Fire departments from Indianapolis International Airport, Wayne Township and Indianapolis were assisting.