3 lions at Indianapolis Zoo test positive for Delta variant

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Zoo officials say their three African lions have tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 and have been taken off exhibit.

Officials said Thursday that the lions — females Zuri and Sukari, and male Enzi — tested positive on Oct. 14 after the females showed respiratory and digestive symptoms.

The two young lions are doing well. The older female, Zuri, continues to be treated for respiratory symptoms.

It’s not clear how the lions caught the virus, officials said.

The lions received their first dose of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination just over two weeks ago.