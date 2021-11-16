3 killed when train strikes vehicle at NW Indiana crossing

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say three people were killed Tuesday morning when a train collided with a vehicle at a northwest Indiana train crossing.

Gary police say the CSX train struck a four-door Chevrolet about 7:30 a.m. CT at a crossing in Gary’s Miller neighborhood and all three victims in the vehicle were ejected by the impact.

Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady tells The Times of Northwest Indiana that the crumpled vehicle came to rest off the tracks and the train had stopped, blocking major crossings in Gary.

Police have not yet identified the three crash victims.