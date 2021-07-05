3 killed in late-night crash in Clinton County

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — Three people died in a car crash in central Indiana on Friday night.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved three cars and ended with one of the vehicles on fire. Authorities said in a statement that the driver of a Subaru crossed the center line of US Route 421, hitting an SUV.

The SUV’s driver tried to avoid the Subaru but his vehicle rolled over. The original Subaru continued to cross the center line and hit a third vehicle head on. The driver of the Subaru and the two people inside the third vehicle all died at the scene.