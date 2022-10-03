ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County.

The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police.

The preliminary investigation determined that an SUV was going west when it hit a deer. The impact caused the SUV to cross the center median where it struck a pickup truck in the eastbound lanes.

Both the driver and passenger in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. A front seat passenger in the pickup died while the driver and a backseat passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes were closed for hours as a result of the crash.