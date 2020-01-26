3 Indiana teens charged in fatal rollover accident

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Three Anderson teens have been charged for their alleged roles in a crash last weekend that killed a 19-year-old Ball State University student.

Anderson police say the three teens and Sophie Robbins were apparently driving around the community at a high rate of speed engaging in what witnesses called “typical horesplay” when a rock crashed into the windshield of Robbins’ vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and roll over several times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alex Lozano, Keandre Williams and Javion Wright were charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident and other charges.

