3 found dead in NW Indiana apartment, overdoses suspected

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says three people found dead last week in a northwest Indiana apartment are believed to have died from drug overdoses.

The bodies of 50-year-old Debra Anderson; 59-year-old Mary Wilson; and 68-year-old Donnie Dennis, were found July 28 in Michigan City.

Police have excluded foul play, but have said drug-related overdoses and natural causes have not been ruled out in the deaths of the three Michigan City residents.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said Tuesday that drug overdoses are the suspected causes of the deaths, although toxicology tests are pending.