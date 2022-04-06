INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state commission has selected three finalists Gov. Eric Holcomb will choose from to fill a vacancy on the Indiana Supreme Court when Justice Steven David retires later this year.

The Judicial Nominating Commission voted Tuesday to select as its three finalists Grant Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy, state appeals court judge Derek Molter and Justin Forkner, who is the high court’s chief administrative officer.

Allen Superior Judge Jennifer DeGroote had been considered but did not advance.

Once the three nominees’ names are sent to Holcomb, the Republican governor will have 60 days to choose one of them as David’s successor when he retires from the five-justice court this fall after 12 years on the court.