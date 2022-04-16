INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and I-465.

Police confirmed three victims were located at the scene, all were at first said to be in critical condition. Police updated shortly after that all three victims were pronounced deceased.

All three of the victims were adults, according to police, and the shooting was believed to have occurred inside the apartment complex.

Family members told FOX59 they believe the shooting to be domestic-related. Police later confirmed that investigators believed the shooting was the result of a double murder-suicide.

Witnesses on scene reported hearing several gunshots followed by a man and woman running out of the building asking for help.

Police have asked anyone who might have information about this deadly shooting to contact Michael Condon at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Condon@indy.gov.

Anyone with information can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

“Conflict resolution cannot be solved with gun violence,” said IMPD Officer Samone Burris. “Forty-six communities are shook. They are broken because we answer violence with violence and that is not acceptable in our community.”

The name of the deceased will be released once family has been notified. Police and the Marion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the shooting and determine the exact cause of death.