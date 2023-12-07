SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Hoosiers living near Speedway, check your lottery tickets!

The Hoosier Lottery announced Thursday that a $44-million winning Hoosier Lotto ticket, the second largest in Indiana history, had been purchased at a Speedway convenience store.

The winning ticket

According to Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Lucky’s Mart located at 5209 W. 10th Street in Speedway.

“A town known for excitement every May is now experiencing excitement in December as a ticket for the second-largest Hoosier Lotto jackpot in game history was sold in Speedway for Wednesday’s drawing,” a news release read.

The ticket’s winning Hoosier Lotto numbers for Dec. 6 were: 9-16-22-26-30-37.

“Congratulations to our newest Hoosier Lotto jackpot millionaire,” said Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor. “Since its first drawing in 1990, Hoosier Lotto has remained a popular game among our players. It is great to see it was won in the same town known for producing exciting racing wins for the last century.”

Historic win

Wednesday’s jackpot was only the fourth time in Hoosier Lotto history that the jackpot has topped $40 million.

Before the was won Wednesday night, Indiana’s hometown jackpot game ranked as the highest state lottery jackpot and third-largest U.S. jackpot behind only Powerball and Mega Millions.

According to Hoosier Lottery, this is the second-largest such jackpot win in history. The largest Hoosier Lotto jackpot win occurred on Nov. 7, 2007, and was worth an estimated $54.5 million.

Additionally, the last such jackpot win was on Sept. 7, 2022, and was worth an estimated $19.5 million.

More information

By selling the winning Hoosier Lotto jackpot ticket, Hoosier Lottery said Lucky Mart will receive $100,000.

As of this article’s publication, the winning lottery ticket has yet to be claimed. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading it here.

For more information on Hoosier Lotto and other such games offered by Hoosier Lottery, click here.