2nd juvenile bald eagle fatally shot in western Indiana

SHELBURN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation officers are investigating the second shooting death of a juvenile bald eagle in western Indiana this year.

Officers located the second dead eagle in a rural area of northern Sullivan County about 8 miles west of the town of Shelburn. The body of the eagle was recovered from a tree. Officers said they believe the shooting occurred in early January.

The first juvenile bald eagle determined to have been shot was discovered in a southern Vigo County tree on March 10.

A joint $2,000 reward is being offered by the US. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher Inc.