2nd case of virus confirmed in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 in the state.
The patient is an adult who resides in Hendricks County. The person is in isolation with mild symptoms and is not hospitalized at this time, officials said.
The patient traveled to Boston in late February to attend the BioGen conference and developed mild flu-like symptoms on March 2.
More than a dozen COVID-19 cases nationwide have been tied to the conference, including a Marion County resident who was identified Friday as Indiana’s first COVID-19 case, ISDH said.
That patient also remains in self-isolation with mild symptoms.
