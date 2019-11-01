22 suspected drug dealers arrested in ‘Operation Hocus Pocus’

Johnson County, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Johnson County arrested 22 people on drug charges Halloween morning in what they’re calling “Operation Hocus Pocus.”

“This is a war we’re fighting,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joseph Villaneuva. “These are just individual battles that we’re winning every time we get a round up.”

Among the charges were 33 counts of dealing methamphetamine, 8 counts of dealing heroin and 9 counts of dealing a controlled substance.

“This is all the hard stuff and it’s stuff that really hurts people out in the community so we want to do what we can to get it of the streets,” said Villaneuva.

Police are still looking for additional suspects and ask anyone with information to come forward.